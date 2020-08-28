Lil Durk has no interest in formally responding to the way Tekashi 6ix9ine is disrespecting him in his own city. Instead, he's just going to steal the attention away from him when his album drops.

After the rainbow-haired troll disrespected Lil Durk and his family by pulling up to O Block and laying down flowers for the rapper's cousin who was recently killed, Lil Durk decided to hit back in an indirect fashion, stealing 6ix9ine's shine for next week.

Announcing the release of some new music called "The Voice" next week, Durkio reasserted himself as The Voice of the Streets by claiming that he will drop on the exact same date as his newly-minted rival.

"THE VOICE SEP4TH link not in bio," announced the Chicago star.

It didn't take long for people to note that 6ix9ine is also releasing his album Tattle Tales on September 4. For many, it will be an easy choice regarding who they decide to support. With Durk's fresh feature on Drake's upcoming album, he's definitely got some mainstream buzz going-- possibly even enough to take some streams away from Tekashi.

Who will you be listening to next Friday? Lil Durk or Tekashi 6ix9ine. Also, don't forget that Big Sean is also dropping!