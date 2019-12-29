Lil Durk was scheduled to perform a December 28th show in the Bahamas alongside rapper JayDaYoungan, but according to new reports, the Chicago emcee was denied entry to the island nation due to his pending criminal case.

In new clips supported by publication Speak Up Bahamas, Durk was turned away after arriving due to current charges tied to an Atlanta shooting that took place in February 2019.

"Lil Durk arrived in Nassau and was turned around by Immigration and Police force and will not be performing in The Bahamas, due to his criminal records currently in the USA," wrote the publication.

Durk certainly seemed ready for the appearance, which would have marked his first time in the country.

"Bahamas tomorrow my first time ever def a 🎥," he penned in a tweet in anticipation of his performance.

It was back in May that Durk turned himself into authorities after was issued for his arrest for a shooting that took place outside of Atlanta's Varsity restaurant. This marked the occasion in which he also dropped his "Turn Myself In" track.

After review surveillance footage of the occurrence, a Fulton County judge recently charged both Durk and rapper King Von with criminal attempt to commit murder. On grounds of probable cause, the rappers were also charged with aggravated assault, participation in criminal street gang activity, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Durk was granted bond and subsequently released in June.