When Lil Durk announced that he would be turning himself in to the police, we didn't know what to expect. The details of his arrest were unclear for a while before it was revealed that he was being charged with attempted murder. Durk was involved in a drive-by shooting earlier this year, which left one man with non-fatal injuries. There is reportedly video footage that exists, showing the rapper pulling the trigger on a man in February, and that appeared to be stopping the jail from releasing him. However, after his formal request was delivered to be let out on bond, Durkio was able to walk free yesterday, being forced to follow a curfew and wear an ankle monitor.

The Chicago rapper is now out of jail and has excitedly informed his fans about his return. A video of Durk's first steps out of the jailhouse is being shared across social media, with the artist flashing a big smile. He told all his fans about his return, tweeting that he is "back" in the game just moments after being let out.

His criminal case will continue and despite how serious his charges are, the judge ruled that since Durk turned himself in and didn't try to avoid the arrest warrant, he's not a risk. Durk will not be allowed near any weapons and he must stay in his house from 11pm to 7am. He will also need to wear an ankle monitor at all times. Welcome home, Durk!