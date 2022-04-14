Lil Durk Recruits The Fake Durk For "Blocklist" Music Video

The Fake Durk is making big moves right now.

Over the last couple of weeks, we have seen the rise of a brand new social media star in the world of hip-hop. Of course, we are talking about the Fake Lil Durk. The man has been everywhere, duping fans into thinking he is the real Durk. He will take photos with unsuspecting fans, all while walking around with security as a way of selling the bit. It's all pretty humorous, and it seems as though the real Lil Durk has caught on to the man's genius.

The man named Perkio was just placed inside Lil Durk's new music video for the track called "Blocklist" which comes off of the album 7220. As you can see in the video above, Perkio is tasked with playing Lil Durk, who is found in the strip club, when he gets a call from India Love. Perkio is also found driving fancy cars and even trying to win his girl back, although it ultimately ends in him getting his stuff thrown off the balcony of his house. It is all very entertaining, and there is no doubt that Perkio will get more jobs like this in the future.

