2021 has been the year of Lil Durk.

Having dropped The Voice at the end of 2020, Durk kicked off what would turn out to be an incredible 2021 for the Chicago rapper. Between his joint tape with Lil Baby, Voice of the Heroes, his verse on Drake's "In The Bible", countless other feature verses that have taken mediocre songs and made them certifiable hits and his most recent revelation that his tour with Baby already made him $15M, Durk is having one hell of a year.

Image via HNHH

And last night, to end a 29th birthday that saw Durk posted in next to a private jet flexing a million in cash and a heartfelt birthday message from "Laugh Now, Cry Later" collaborator, Drake, the "Should've Ducked" rapper received one more expensive surprise.

At what appears to be lavish birthday party, Durk was presented with a brand new Richard Mille watch.

In a video DJ Akademiks posted on Instagram, Durk receives the yellow-banded Richard Mille and immediately pulls the phone out to get a picture. It's unclear exactly who gifted the watch to Durk but based on a certain Canadian rapper's tendencies to give out Richard Milles for important milestones, it wouldn't be a surprise if Drizzy had something to do with it. That is pure speculation, but hey, where there's smoke, there's fire.

After the celebration, Durk to IG to thank everyone for the support they had shown during his birthday. Posting a photo with the aforementioned million and his new Richard Mille one one wrist with a matching Richard Mille on the other, Durk wrote, "I appreciate all the love I got for my birthday I been through hell and back and still manage to win and stay on top …. THE VOICE," and finished with a black heart emoji.

Walking around with a couple million on your wrists seems like one of the more stressful things a human being could do, but after the year Lil Durk has had, he definitely deserves to flex the fruits of his labor, especially surrounded by the people he loves.

What do you think of Durk's new timepiece? Let us know in the comments.