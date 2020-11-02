Despite his full album leaking a number of months ago, Trippie Redd is still expected to make a decent-sized splash with the release of Pegasus. The album released officially at the end of last week, making for some clutch weekend listening for fans of the Ohio native.

DJ Akademiks shared some early numbers for Trippie's album, projecting it to sell approximately 70,000 equivalent units in its first week out. That's more than what his rival, Tekashi 6ix9ine, was able to pull with his album TattleTales, which is something that Lil Durk noticed right away.

Not many people are speaking about 6ix9ine and his music career right now after his album flopped, but he remains in the heads of some of his biggest foes, including Lil Durk, King Von, and others.

This week, Durkio reacted to news of Trippie Redd's album looking to sell around 70K figures by bringing up the rainbow-haired troll and keeping his legacy alive for another few minutes.

"Lil bro doing 70 why rats doing 25-30," wrote the Chicago rapper on Instagram, seemingly celebrating this as a win for Trippie Redd.

It's remarkable that Tekashi is still affecting Lil Durk and his crew this much but, at the end of the day, he trolled them the hardest, popping up unexpectedly at O Block and terrorizing them on Instagram.

Do you think 6ix9ine is living rent-free in Lil Durk's head?