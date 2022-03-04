The feud between rappers Lil Durk and YoungBoy Never Broke Again continues to evolve as more people get involved. Most recently, Boosie Badazz responded to YoungBoy's diss "I Hate YoungBoy," returning ammo with a few lines on his deluxe album targeted at YB.

"Feel like Boosie don't even like me, b*tch, don't call my phone (F*ck you)," rapped YoungBoy on a recent song release.

"If you felt that way why didn't you call me on my phone number?" asked Boosie in his response on the song "I Don't Call Phones I Call Shots." "Don't speak on me no more, you know I don't go for that, keep it real dog, you a hoe for that."

Following Boosie's response, it seems Gucci Mane wanted to take some time to address YoungBoy's lyrics about him, also returning fire with a new song called "Publicity Stunt."

On "I Hate YoungBoy," the 22-year-old Baton Rouge-based rapper took aim at Gucci Mane for jumping on a song with his rival Lil Durk, saying, "Used to f*ck with Gucci 'til I seen he like them p***y n***as (B*tch)."

On Gucci's response, he says, "He tryna pull a publicity stunt/These rappers be p***y, they bleed once a month/Don't speak on my name, don't get put in a blunt/You can diss all you want, still won't get a response."

He follows with, "Stop beatin' 'round the bush and just get to the point/You wanna be me, I know what you want/But you ain't gotta pull no publicity stunt."

Guwop also asks YB if he's his fan or his enemy, calling back to the rapper's famous lyrics, "I feel like I'm Gucci Mane in 2006."

Considering his months-long feud against YoungBoy, it doesn't come as a surprise to see Lil Durk reacting to Gucci's diss, posting about the song on his Instagram Stories and writing, "Ahh haaaaa." You'll recall that's the title of Durk's own diss record against YB.

Listen to both songs below and check out Durkio's reaction.



