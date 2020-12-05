It's only necessary to remove yourself from social media sometimes. And it makes sense for artists to do the same, especially as aspects of their personal life bleed into the public eye. Last month, the death ofKing Von shocked the world. The 26-year-old Chicago rapper, who was signed to Lil Durk's OTF imprint, was readying a takeover; having been a week removed from the release of his highly-anticipated album, Welcome To O'Block.

Twitter and Instagram became the main sources for new developments on Von's death, and it seems that Durk found out of Von's passing while on Instagram Live. Later, it was alleged that Durk bought out all of tickets to Quando Rondo's show as revenge. And just before that, Tekashi 6ix9ine got extremely disrespectful towards Von.

Durk vanished from Instagram shortly after sharing a tribute post to Von. A little less than a month later, and he quietly reinstated his account. Many fans expressed their relief at his return. And with The Voice still set to drop, people are hoping that this means that Durk will be dropping some new music before the year comes to an end. The rapper previously stated that he wrapped up his forthcoming album The Voice so, at this point, we're just waiting on a release date.

Are you excited for more music from Durk?