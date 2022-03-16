The feud between Lil Durk and YoungBoy Never Broke Again has officially reached new heights, making its way to late-night television. Following the release of his new studio album 7220, Chicago rapper Lil Durk made his most recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, performing a medley of new songs, including "AHHH HA" and "Petty Too" with Future.

The choice to perform "AHHH HA" was a no-brainer for Smurk, since that was the lead single to his new album. However, considering the song is technically a diss against YoungBoy Never Broke Again, some fans were shocked to hear the track being performed in front of an audience of millions at home. He performed the song after singing "Petty Too," welcoming Future onto the stage with him for their first joint performance of the record.





This comes as Lil Durk's album is expected to land at #1 next week on the Billboard charts. With one of the highest first weeks in sales for this year, Durk is approximately hitting around 130,000 sales off the bat with 7220.

Despite the new release, the rapper is already starting to tease new music, previewing a song called "Computer Murders," which many believe could be another diss track towards YoungBoy.

Watch Lil Durk's performance with Future below and let us know what you think in the comments.