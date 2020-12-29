Losing a loved one is difficult at any time of the year, but the holiday season can intensify one's grief. Last month, 26-year-old King Von was shot and killed during an altercation with Quando Rondo's entourage in Atlanta, and since that time, his family and friends have honored his legacy. Von was considered a rapper who was "next in line," so it's an exceptional loss of a young life and talent that was on the verge of meteoric success.

The Only The Family rapper was close with his friend Lil Durk who has kept his opinions about Von's murder close to the chest. Instead, Durk has used every opportunity to pay tribute to King Von, including using a picture of himself with Von as the cover of his most recent project, The Voice. On Monday (December 28), Durk returned to Instagram to show off some OTF gear, including a V. Roy hat that is rumored to be available soon.

"All hats should say V.roy or you can’t wear em around us," Lil Durk penned in the caption to his post. Fans immediately began swarming the OTF comment section asking about the cap, and by the looks of things, once it's up, it'll sell out. Check out Durkio's post below.