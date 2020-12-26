When King Von died back in early November, many were shaken by his loss. Von was a rising star in the rap game and many felt as though he had the potential to become one of the biggest artists out. As a member of the Chicago drill scene, Von had been able to demonstrate his storytelling abilities and he seemed to have all of the potential in the world. Since his loss, many have paid tribute to him, including Lil Durk who was a mentor to Von.

On Thursday, Durk released his album The Voice which was meant to pay tribute to the late rapper. There are some voice clips and references to Von throughout the project and fans have acknowledged how much they appreciate the new art.

As an extra way to pay homage to Von, Durk recently hopped on Instagram Live, where he played Von's music for his fans and kept the stream going for quite some time. In the end, Durk hosted a Von marathon of sorts.

Over the next few months, many Chicago artists will continue to pay tribute to Von as he certainly meant a lot to the scene. Typically, posthumous tracks and verses are released when an artist dies, and it seems like Von will be getting the same treatment.

Keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you the latest on any upcoming King Von tracks.

Prince Williams/Wireimage