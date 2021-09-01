It's unclear when it happened, but Chicago's Lil Durk rose from the voice of the streets to one of hip-hop's biggest superstars. Now, the rapper has officially secured an impressive career milestone, at least for the time being.

According to a post from Chart Data, re-shared by Elliot Wilson, Lil Durk has become the artist with the most chart placements in 2021 so far, a staggering thirty-five. Though that's subject to change, it remains a major validation of Durk's rise, and one that may very well continue should rumor of a Certified Lover Boy appearance hold true.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

As for the songs that drove him to success, lest we forget that Durk recently delivered a Lil Baby collaboration album in The Voice Of Heroes, a project that likely propelled many of his songs to the Billboard charts. In addition, Durk and Drake's "Laugh Now Cry Later" has remained a popular track, as has his Pooh Shiesty collaboration "Back In Blood." Additionally, features with Moneybagg Yo, Meem Mill, Trippie Redd, Polo G, and Coi Leray also secured him chart placements.

Clearly, Lil Durk is in the major leagues now, and don't be surprised if his next studio album surpasses The Voice to become the biggest of his career. For a complete list of Durk's charting tracks in 2021, you can check out Billboard's archive right here. Be sure to show some love to Durkio in the comments section, and his rise has been one of hip-hop's most notable success stories in recent years.

Are you looking forward to seeing where The Voice goes from here?