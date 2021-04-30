On Friday morning, it was reported that the infamous Parkway Gardens affordable housing project, also known as O Block in Chicago, was listed for sale by the real estate firm that owns it. They are presently looking for a buyer to take over the three complexes spanning from 63rd to 65th streets, and it looks like somebody has already come forward and offered to pay.

Lil Durk appears willing to pay whatever price to own the Parkway Gardens housing project, responding to a tweet from hip-hop blog @KollegeKidd by claiming that he'll handle it. "I’ll buy it don’t matter how much it is," he said.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

The rapper, who famously used to call O Block his home, has spent much of his career telling stories from the streets. He has become a voice of the streets of Chicago, as was his affiliate King Von. Von also grew up on O Block, putting the zone on the map with his hit single "Took Her To The O." Many theorized that Smurk would express interest in purchasing the housing projects and it didn't take a long time for him to do exactly that.

We'll keep you posted as Durk seems poised to own the housing project that he used to live in.