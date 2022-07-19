It's not uncommon to see rappers venture into the world of fashion, and as of late, 29-year-old Lil Durk has been doing plenty of just that.

Back in June, the Chicago native made his runway debut at Paris Fashion Week while walking for Amiri, and earlier this week, Marc Jacobs dropped off a new campaign video that finds Durkio posing among superstars like Bella Hadid, Paloma Elsesser, and Selena Forest.

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The "Laugh Now Cry Later" artist rocked monogram denim jeans paired with a cream hoodie and a matching denim handbag for the shoot, even sharing some of the photos on his own Instagram feed, despite the fact that he had just announced his plans for a hiatus from the social media platform.

"I'm finna disappear for a minute," Durk told his followers recently. "Deactivating my page at eight o clock, it’s over with. I’m finna lock-in, come back 1000 times stronger on some monster shit. Every time I pop back up, is that really him? Yeah."





The break may not have been long, but he did fulfill his promise of coming back stronger with the new campaign photos.

When he walked in the Amiri show, the 7220 artist carried himself with confidence to Souls of Mischief's "93 'til Infinity" while he wore a printed sweatshirt, white shorts, and white high-top sneakers on his feet.

The father of six also made an appearance in Cardi B's "Hot Shit" music video with Kanye West, though some thought that the 45-year-old may have been animated in – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

