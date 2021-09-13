mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Durk Locks In With Farina On Play-N-Skillz-Assisted "Nueva Vida"

Aron A.
September 13, 2021 14:08
Nueva Vida
Farina Feat. Lil Durk & Play-N-Skillz

Farina connects with Lil Durk and Play-N-Skillz on "Nueva Vida."


For nearly a decade, Lil Durk's taken the sounds of drill from the underground into mainstream consciousness. The past year, specifically, has proven that his sound certainly isn't limited to it, either. The rapper's latest album The Voice is among the most commercially successful projects to drop in the past 12 months which has carried him to the top of the rap game. And while he has dominated the streets and the radio simultaneously, it appears that he's ready to make an international imprint.

Over the weekend, reggaeton star Farina slid through with a brand new record titled, "Neuva Vida" ft. Lil Durk and Play-N-Skillz. In a statement to Complex, Farina explained how she's had to keep this single under wraps for months since it was recorded during quarantine.

"We started working on this song during quarantine and it has been a hard secret to keep! This collaboration has been one of the most exciting collaborations I’ve done in my career thus far,” she explained. “I am a huge fan of Lil Durk’s music and am super honored that he joined me for this song.”

Check the song below.

Quotable Lyrics
Mamma Mia, bad lil' thing look like Selena 
Hundred thousand worth of tennis chains on, thinkin' I'm f*ckin' Serena 
I be up off all them drugs, don't need sativa
Even though she say she Catholic, she gon' ride the Demon

