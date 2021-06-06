Lil Durk, Lil Baby & Meek Mill Call The Shots On "Still Runnin"

Collaborative projects, especially between two of the most prominent figures in hip-hop, hardly live up to the expectations. However, Lil Baby and Lil Durk are pretty much proving that they can't miss on any occasion. The two rappers finally delivered their long-awaited collaborative effort, The Voice Of The Heroes on Friday to excellent reception. The 18-song project is equal parts emotional as it is thrilling with selective features that bring out the best in both rappers.

Meek Mill shines alongside Durk and Baby on a "Still Runnin." Dream Chasers in-house producer Nick Papz delivers a chilling trap-fluenced instrumental with a perfect touch of East Coast bounce, giving Meek, Durk and Baby room to get in their bags and talk that shit.

Check out the record below.

Quotable Lyrics

Suicide doors on the Phantom, it look like you gettin' in backwards

Double platinum, that's a double murder when we slide, I just put a hit on a rapper

Sneak dissin', before you know it, you talkin' to God, and He tell you, "Get in the casket"

Stack the M's and spin all the odds, we takin' this shit to the maximum

