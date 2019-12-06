Lil Durk Leads The Charge On Powerful G Herbo Collabo "Riot"

In some ways, 2019 felt like a breakout year for Chicago's Lil Durk, at least on a creative level. His album Love Songs 4 The Streets 2 stood alongside some of the finest bodies of work, a premium dose of melodic street rap from an unapologetic new school voice. Now, with his sights set on building his empire, Durk and his Only The Family squad have lined up a new track called "Riot." Tapping G Herbo and Booka600 for the assist, Durk takes to the melancholic piano production for a confessional of sorts, addressing his inability to stay faithful and his own tempestuous relationship with Chicago.

"I made the news, I visit schools," he raps. "They still denied me from my show, I'm confused / I'm trying to talk to the Alderman, I'm trying to talk to the mayor / I'm trying to talk to the chief of police, they ain't trying to hear it they scared." Setting a powerful tone, the song continues down that road with a verse from Herbo. "I could show you how to manage your money cause I took a lesser advance" he raps. "You in position to be rich forever but what about the rest of your friends?"

Quotable Lyrics

He in a cell when I say sorry it's his pride again

This lawyer money steady stacking up so his appeal won't get denied again

Why Lil Durk can't do shows in Chiraq cause he'll start riots again

I know who sell phones and iPads they tryna get by again