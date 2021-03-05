Lil Durk, King Von, & Booka600 Unite For "Out The Roof"

Every rapper worth their salt should probably have a crew on hand, so it's no surprise to see Lil Durk step up with his Only The Family roster standing behind him. Today marks the release of Only The Family's Loyal Bros project, which finds over twenty-four contributors scattered across the twenty-three track compilation. And while there are certainly many highlights found throughout, it's hard not to immediately gravitate toward a collaboration between Lil Durk and the late King Von, who reunite on "Out The Roof."

Bringing 600Booka into the mix, the trifecta unite over a haunting instrumental produced by TouchOfTrent, a suitable backdrop for the menacing track. "Come run up your blick like you on that, they gon' challenge you," spits Durk. "I can't even cap, I had that MAC, I held a lot of tool." While brief, King Von closes the session with a welcome verse, though for some, the subject matter of his lyrics might take on a different light given the circumstances of his death. Still, his reflections on his bleak lifestyle was part of what made him such a compelling artist, and "Out The Roof" is a welcome reminder of what he brought to the table.

Check it out for yourself now, and sound off if you're enjoying OTF's new compilation tape.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Who you got? Why you talking 'bout all them bodies?

Who you shot? Where you at? Why you talking 'bout you gon' rob me?

If it's that, where you at? Steady actin' like he cocky

I got out of jail and got a mill' and took off like a rocket