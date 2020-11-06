Lil Durk Joins Pooh Shiesty On "Back In Blood"

Pooh Shiesty and Lil Durk have officially joined forces for "Back In Blood," the brand new single from the Memphis rapper's upcoming debut mixtape. And with his buzz continuing to grow with every release, this latest one should go along way in keeping that momentum rolling. Setting his sights on the streets, Shiesty's new single immediately strikes a menacing note, largely in part over its unforgiving minor-key piano-driven beat. "You gotta know I go too far, get two O’s up on this hundred, won’t nobody stand for O-block," he spits. "Buy twenty, some shots, left up in the cave, fifteen still in the Glock."

Though he's been known to get melodic at times, Lil Durk opts for a more aggressive delivery here, closing things out with authority. Unfortunately, the track's violent nature feels overshadowed by a recent incident. It should be noted that Lil Durk is likely in the midst of some personal turmoil, as his OTF signee King Vonhas reportedly been shot in an altercation with Quando Rondo; as of now, the Welcome To O Block rapper is said to be in critical condition, though his team has yet to confirm further details.

Despite the unfortunate circumstances, Pooh Shiesty and Lil Durk displayed solid chemistry on this one, and it's looking like the former's upcoming mixtape will be a solid look for the rising rapper. Check this one out now, and sound off if you've got Pooh Shiesty on your radar.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

You gotta know I go too far, get two O’s up on this hundred,

Won’t nobody stand for O-block

Buy twenty, some shots, left up in the cave, fifteen still in the Glock