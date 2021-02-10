Lil Durk Joins Kevo Muney On "Leave Some Day (Remix)"

Lil Durk's touch can make all the difference. That has been proven time and time again. He's been on a spectacular feature run as of late including on Fredo Bang's "Top (Remix)," Pooh Shiesty's "Back In Blood," and the list goes on. And the success of The Voice just makes a feature from Durkio invaluable.

With the newly coined "Soul Rap" ushering in a new subgenre of rap, you have to attribute this in part to Durk's melodious efforts over the years. This week, the rapper slid through for the remix of Kevo Muney's "Leave Some Day." The rapper boosts the record with his own accounts of trauma that adds to Kevo Muney's own emotional verses.

Check out the latest from Kevo Muney ft. Lil Durk below.

Quotable Lyrics

Look up to God like why?

Why you take all my guys?

And it hurt me inside

I found out they was dying