Lil Durk Joins Ca$h Out on "Aye Migo"

When Ca$h Out broke through with his Cshin' Out" single of 2011, the Atlanta-based emcee seemed poised for one-hit-wonder status. he would break the spell in an unconventional manner, cracking new hits with "She Twerkin" and 'Let's get It" in a triumphant return in 2015.

now after a lengthy hiatus from that era, Ca$h Out seems to be trying the recipe out once again as he returns with his latest "Aye Migo" selection, recruiting Chicago's Lil Durk for the assist on the latest track.

This time around, the new track finds the two men calling out humble boasts of their set's loyalty over the Pyrex-laced backdrop. Get into it in full below.

Quotable Lyrics

Emilio Pucci

I Just got the new spot

Got cameras, ain't making no movies

You better watch out for them uzis.