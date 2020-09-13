It's officially been a whole week since Tekashi 6ix9ine released his new album Tattle Tales and it doesn't seem like that many people were interested. With initial sales projections stating that he'd be a shoo-in to debut atop the Billboard 200 with 150K units, the numbers dropped significantly a few days later when it was revealed he would actually be moving 50K. Those numbers fluctuated for a few days but the final numbers state that he's moved 55K.



Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

Just the other day, 6ix9ine attempted to change the narrative surrounding his flop of an album. Invoking the name of Lil Durk and Lil Tjay, he tried arguing that his pure sales are above those he previously mentioned, even though 55K in his first week is still 55K in his first week. Despite all of the trolling, Lil Durk hasn't lost his cool once throughout their back-and-forth, even when 6ix9ine brought up his deceased cousin, Nuski.

Durk hit the 'Gram to unveil some new merch in support of "Laugh Now Cry Later." The rapper rocks a blue tee with his opening line from his verse written across.

"Just want to sell 55k worth of Merch like somebody albums sales otfgear.com," he captioned the photo.

Meanwhile, Durk has been revving up for the release of his forthcoming project, The Voice. The rapper released the title track on the day of 6ix9ine's release, even though he was going to drop an album that day to compete on the charts. Given the recent success, and the momentum Durk's built up in the years after he left Def Jam, it wouldn't be shocking to see The Voice do some big numbers in its first week.