Lil Durk Is Not Here For Disloyalty On "Weirdo Hoes"

Lil Durk gets very real on the song "Weirdo Hoes." Indeed, the song's instrumental knocks as hard as the lyrics. The song's content almost feels personal to Durk who raps feverishly about a disloyal woman who betrayed his homies by sleeping with the enemy (literally.) While the song could actually be about a female, we assume it may also hint at just any disloyal person who has ever stepped into Durk's life. Nevertheless, of who he is referring to, the track still goes hard. It also differs from the ongoing vibe of the project as a whole which gives off a certain versatility.

Only days after delivering his Nicki Minaj-assisted single "Extravagant," Lil Durk has released his long-awaited project, Love Songs 4 The Streets II. The Chicago rapper has found himself on the wrong side of the law as of late as he was arrested in connection to a shooting that took place back in February. Durk was released on bond a month ago, but he reportedly faces five felony chargesincluding criminal intent to commit murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and a charge for associating with a criminal street gang.