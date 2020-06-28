mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Durk Is Fighting His Demons On "Pass The Water"

Alexander Cole
June 28, 2020 09:02
2K Views
86
2
Image via Lil DurkImage via Lil Durk
Image via Lil Durk

Pass The Water
Lil Durk

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
80% (11)
Rate
Audience Rating
8 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Lil Durk is getting real on the first track of the "Just Cause Y'all Waited 2" Deluxe album.


Lil Durk has been having as consistent of a run as you would ever want as an artist. 2020 has been especially kind to the Chicago auto-tuned crooner as he dropped his album Just Cause Y'all Waited 2. After the warm reception to the project, Durk came through with a Deluxe version of the project on Friday and it comes equipped with a standout track called "Pass The Water."

On this song, Durk is fighting his demons and he isn't interested in hiding that fact. From drugs to women, Lil Durk seems to want to forget about his past and all of the danger that haunts him during every second of the day. Once again, "Pass The Water" is a display of Durk's ability when it comes to crafting a story.

Quotable Lyrics:

Why they think I'm lying? I carry my Glock inside my Tommies
Why they think I'm lying? When I’m off these drugs, I'm feeling zombie
Long way from designer, I used to be rocking Abercrombie
Muslim, the school ain't never serve me salami

Lil Durk Just Cause Y'all Waited 2 new song new music pass the water
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lil Durk Is Fighting His Demons On "Pass The Water"
86
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject