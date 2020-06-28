Lil Durk Is Fighting His Demons On "Pass The Water"

Lil Durk has been having as consistent of a run as you would ever want as an artist. 2020 has been especially kind to the Chicago auto-tuned crooner as he dropped his album Just Cause Y'all Waited 2. After the warm reception to the project, Durk came through with a Deluxe version of the project on Friday and it comes equipped with a standout track called "Pass The Water."

On this song, Durk is fighting his demons and he isn't interested in hiding that fact. From drugs to women, Lil Durk seems to want to forget about his past and all of the danger that haunts him during every second of the day. Once again, "Pass The Water" is a display of Durk's ability when it comes to crafting a story.

Quotable Lyrics:

Why they think I'm lying? I carry my Glock inside my Tommies

Why they think I'm lying? When I’m off these drugs, I'm feeling zombie

Long way from designer, I used to be rocking Abercrombie

Muslim, the school ain't never serve me salami