The past few years have shown a rapid evolution of Lil Durk. From the trenches of Chicago where he delivered iconic mixtapes from I'm Still A Hitta, and Life Ain't A Joke, he's shown incredible growth. However, ever since he left his deal with Def Jam, he's been on a mission to establish his own empire with OTF. The rapper inked a deal with Alamo, and has continued to keep his foot on the pedal.



Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images

The release of 7220 offered the most comprehensive look at Durk's strengths as an artist. The project is on pace to do numbers on the Billboard 200. Early projections indicate that Durk will move anywhere between 120K to 140K, securing the top spot for the rapper.

However, it appears that he has more music in the stash. It wouldn't be surprising if he dropped off a deluxe edition on us soon but he did seem to tease a new single last night. The rapper took to Instagram where he teased a new record called "Computer Murders." Though he didn't offer a teaser of what to expect, he did insist that someone aggravated him. "N***as pissed me off again."

It seems like Durk is positioning himself for an even bigger year in 2022. He set the tone with 7220 and it seems he might be preparing to drop off even more music before the summer.