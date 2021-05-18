If he's going to make stacks for performing, Lil Durk wants to make sure that he puts on a show that his fans will enjoy. The Chicago rapper is one of the leading voices in the Rap game at the moment and he's capitalizing off of every opportunity that will help his team. Durk doesn't skip a beat at showing off his iced-out chains, luxury whips, and jet-setting antics, but at a recent concert, Durkio took control of the scene after he felt like the energy was off.

In a clip shared by Akademiks, Durk is seen with his full entourage behind him on stage. Dozens of people take over the space making it difficult for Lil Durk to move.

It's reported that the people on stage weren't turning up, either, so Durk is seen in the clip repeatedly telling them to move back and it's said that some people may have been kicked off stage. Durk hopped in Akademiks's comments to clarify the situation. "200k a show can't be low energy [open hands emoji]," the rapper wrote. The moment was then interrupted with more trolling from Durk's foe Tekashi 6ix9ine who once again mentioned King Von.

"Von thought he was gonna slide [crying laughing emojis]," 6ix9ine suggested. "He on stage with a mic singing love songs [sideways crying laughing emojis]." It doesn't look like the colorful rapper will be letting up anytime soon. Check it out below.