Lil Durk Hops On The Remix Of Kuttem Reese's "No Statements"

Alexander Cole
April 30, 2021 20:14
Image via Kuttem Reese

Kuttem Reese and Lil Durk tear up the beat on "No Statements."


Coming out of Orlando, Kuttem Reese has already made a huge impression on the music world. Back in January, his song "Madden" became a huge hit in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers locker room and became a rallying cry of sorts as they went on to win the Super Bowl. In August of 2020, the artist dropped a track called "No Statements" which was praised for its raw energy. Now, Reese is dropping a remix of the song, this time featuring Lil Durk.

The production on this track is extremely hard-hitting and Kuttem Reese offers up some dope energy that will make you want to get in the gym and get back on your grind. Meanwhile, Durk comes in with menacing bars that certainly help demonstrate chemistry between himself and Reese.

Check out the track below, and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

I just got to drop, yeah, after this live, [?]
You send your stepper and guess what happened, that n***a lost his damn life
I got em high, I know he mad I got em high his element [?]
How the fuck Imma rap and be KuttEm Reese if I'm supposed to be on that telling shit

