When it comes to dropping a few stacks on a new piece of jewelry, Lil Durk never disappoints. The rapper often shows off his ice on social media and in recent months, much of that bling has been created in dedication to the late King Von. Durk took a break from purchasing new pieces in tribute to his fallen friend and this time, he got a little something for his fiancée, India Royale. The rapper and the social media influencer have been going strong since 2017, and Durk hasn't ceased at including bits about his love for India in his lyrics. For her birthday, he laced photos of their family in diamonds.

"Happy birthday to the female that saved my life when I was at my lowest point I love you 4eva - ms smurk," Durkio wrote over an image of India. On his jeweler's page, the world got an up-close-and-personal look at Ms. Royale's latest bling. It looks to be two sparkling chains where one pendant is a star with a loving photo of Durk and India while the other has a heart pendant that includes daughters Willow, who Durk and India had together, and Skylar, India's child from a previous relationship.

It's clear that these two are in love and fans have been asking about when they'll finally tie the knot. Check out the chains below as well as other photos to see how Durk spoiled his lady for her big day.