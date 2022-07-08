This year was a very good season for the NBA. The Golden State Warriors ended up coming through with their fourth NBA title in the span of eight years which was certainly a huge accomplishment for that franchise. Steph Curry won his first NBA Finals MVP, and it is an award that cements his legacy amongst the best players to ever grace the court.

With Curry's latest achievement in mind, some are already contemplating who will be the next team to achieve NBA glory. There are a plethora of teams who could be in the mix next year, and plenty of fans are giving their hot takes. One such fan is Lil Durk, who was recently asked who he thought would win the next NBA title.

Given he is from Chicago, it should come as no surprise that Durk said the Chicago Bulls. While some might find this to be a stretch, it is important to note that the Bulls were leading the Eastern Conference last season prior to Lonzo Ball's injury. The Bulls are a team on the come-up right now, and they have a realistic shot at making a deep run.

