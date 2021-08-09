The Chicago Cubs welcomed hometown rapper Lil Durk to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at their game against their intracity rival, Chicago White Socks, Sunday night. The pitch was roasted by fans online after Durk missed home plate.

"The love I receive is undeniable fr," Durk, who recently announced he would no longer be name-dropping the dead, wrote on Twitter after throwing out the pitch.



Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

The stadium may have shown love, but fans online were, at time, ruthless.

"He can slide for first base but he can’t even slide for Von," one fan responded to the throw.

Another wrote: "It blows my mind how many people can’t throw a ball. Wtf did y’all do as kids?"

Despite professionals making it look easy, first pitches have been historically difficult for celebrities. Some fans were quick to compare Durk's throw to 50 Cent's infamous whiff back in 2014, which is widely considered to be one of the worst of all time.

"50 Cent has entered the chat," one user on Twitter joked after seeing Durk's throw.

Check out the first pitch and responses to it below.

