It feels like Lil Durk finds himself a new internet rumor every weekend. This week, the rapper was at the center of fan speculation that he and his lady India Royale called it quits.



Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

The rumors began after fans pointed out that they stopped following each other on the 'Gram. However, what made it worse was a slew of cryptic tweets Durk sent out into the world. One picture was captioned, "Never cared," while another post read, "Chase who yea ok." In the following tweet, he wrote, "Them Lil n***as ain’t big dawgs they tricking you." That's when fans suspected that they broke up.

As fans began speculating over Durk's relationship status, the rapper made it clear that he and India Royale are going strong. In fact, he seemed caught off-guard by the internet chatter.

"Wait idk what y'all thinking I'm talking bout but this ain't that y'all definitely ain't finna play wit India or disrespect her period," wrote Durk in a since-deleted tweet. He followed that up with a scathing warning to anyone peddling and spreading that rumor.

"It piss me off how y’all change shit around tryna make it like somebody a hoe talking bout her like talking bout my kids kill that rumor my bitch ain’t nun like you goofy hoes," he added.

Check out Durk's posts below.