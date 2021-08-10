Everyone seems to be responding to Tekashi 6ix9ine these days except for Lil Durk. The controversial rapper has been trying his very best to get Durk's attention for some time and revved things up following the tragic murder of Durk's friend King Von last November. With each move and accomplishment, 6ix9ine is on Durk's heels with vicious comments, scathing remarks, and overall disrespect.

Monday (August 9) marked what would have been Von's 27th birthday and it came as no surprise that several of the late rapper's fans paid their respects by visiting a mural of him on O Block in Chicago. Lil Durk even showed up to take pictures and 6ix9ine didn't pass up the opportunity to stir the pot.

"Lil Tim put that man on on a Damn Wall," 6ix9ine wrote about Timothy Leeks, the person police claim is responsible for Von's death. "Smh... he’s been on several T-shirts .. hats... he’s just a Diamond chain now... he reall said 'if I was to die my ni***** gon slide every day.....'"

Durk has continued to ignored 6ix9ine and may have explained why he's opted to take the high road. "Bettering myself as a person and a father," he wrote on his Instagram Story. "Putting my pride to the side and standing on all 10 to become a real boss [green checkmark emoji]."

Fans applauded Durk for taking the steps to put drama and chaos behind him, but we're sure 6ix9ine is lurking in the shadows. Check out the posts below.



Instagram Story



Instagram



Instagram