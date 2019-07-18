Lil Durk Employs The Help Of Meek Mill For "Bougie" Banger

A little over a year ago, Lil Durk took to Instagram to preview some snippets of a song he was working on with close friend, and fellow rapper, Meek Mill. In posts that have since been deleted, the Chicago rapper teased what sounded like quite the banger with Meek, tentatively titled "Bougie." Though there was no further information on the track, at the time Lil Durk was set to release his album Signed To The Streets 3 in November. As he had teased the album name in the caption of his post immediately preceding the snippets, fans rightfully assumed that the track would appear on it, however that was not the case. But now, with Durk's Love Songs 4 The Streets 2 set for release on July 26, the single will most likely be featured there. The album arrives as the sequel to 2017’s Love Songs For The Streets, “I made LS4TS2 for women, my Day 1’s, the trenches, and all those that doubted me,” said Durk of the project.

The song is a banger in any sense, with an upbeat tempo fit to get you moving, and Durk and Meek's flows working perfectly together in unison, and apart. The two comrades rap about groupies with high financial standards, as they weave through the verses. Meek's flows (as usual), are more hard hitting and sporadic, with shorter lines than his fellow collaborator, but both go in hard and heavy. Though it's only out in select International markets for the moment, look out for the songs official release tomorrow.

Quotable Lyrics:

You want some diamonds, you don't want no bag, you're think you're bougie, huh?

And you don't want no Fashion Nova, you want some Gucci, huh?

And when we're out, I can't be seen 'cause I don't know who you fuck

And why she think she playing, this shit be groupie love

Ohh, I think I'm bougie