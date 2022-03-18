Lil Durk Drops "Computer Murderers" Single & Visual From "7220 (Deluxe)"

Fresh off of the release of his hit album 7220,Lil Durk returns with a single. The Chicago rapper is celebrating yet another album success after the first week projections were announced, and he even took to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon stage with Future by his side earlier this week. As things keep looking up for Durk, his name continues to be entangled in online beefs and diss tracks from his peers.

On Friday (March 18), Durk shared "Computer Murderers" and lyrically, he targeted his Thumb Thuggin' foes and questioned why they receive co-signs. He mentions a particular person "sneaking pics by Von mural," of course being a nod to his good friend King Von who was murdered in November 2020. Once again, Durk doesn't name those who may have inspired him to air out his frustrations, but fans have been weighing in.

Stream "Computer Murderers" and make sure to stay tuned for more information about his next release, 7220 (Deluxe). Also, make sure to read our article: Lil Durk "7220" Review.

Quotable Lyrics

Check on your mans, I heard he got hit in his head (Hello?)

But he almost died so I can say his name 'cause he ain't dead (Wooski)

How you let a n*gga vouch for you who just got out the feds?

Sneaking pics by Von mural like lil' bro won't come out and spin (Grrah, grrah)

He ain't hurt a fly so he ain't count, I still'll give him ten (Still'll give him ten)