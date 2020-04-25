Though Lil Durk is living in Atlanta these days, Chicago will forever be his home. Even after moving from the Windy City, he continues to make sure that he gives back to his community in whatever way possible. Most recently, the rapper made sure to take care of the frontline workers who are helping battle the coronavirus pandemic right now.

Durkio and his team made their way to Rush Hospital in Chicago on Friday where they gave out free meals for the workers on the frontline of the pandemic. Healthcare workers were brought boxed meals from PHLAVZ, owned by Durk's manager, while Durk and co. also had another 100 meals ready for pick up for healthcare workers on Friday night.

It should be noted that Durk and his team did make sure to keep human contact to a minimum with one staff member bringing the meals inside to the rest of the hospitality staff.

"Everyone back home has been in my thoughts, especially those doing something for the community and all the neighborhood heroes," Durk told TMZ. "I thought about all the first responders putting their lives on the line to help out and it inspired me, so I took a jet back to Chicago to show my thanks."

Shout out to Lil Durk, a true Neighborhood Hero in the city of Chicago.

