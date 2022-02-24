Celebrities are often selective as it pertains to what rumors they want to address. Artists face gossip being spread by news outlets, fans, trolls, or even their friends, and it isn't uncommon for many of them to ignore what's being said about them—especially on social media. Some rumors fade on their own while others need someone to step up with a flat-out denial, at the OTF rapper did just that when there were murmurs about some beef with Kanye West.

There hasn't been much said about any contention between the two generations of Chicago icons, but a viral post suggested that they were at odds.

Lil Durk previously announced that he planned on releasing his forthcoming album 7220 on February 22, the same day that West orchestrated the arrival of Donda 2. When midnight came around, Durk instead shared his latest single "AHHH HA," adding that 7220's new release date is March 11. However, the rumor mill stated that Durk was attempting to compete with West because he hosted some secret feature from Pete Davidson on his record.

Durk took to his Instagram Story to shut that down.

"This a lie I don't even play like that," the rapper wrote. "Plus Ye want to do a album together [smiling emoji with sunglasses]." There has been recent news about these two linking up. Do think a joint album with Durkio and Ye would be a hit?