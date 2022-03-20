Lil Durk is one of the best artists in the entire world of hip-hop right now, and he is making all of the right moves in terms of his superstardom. His new albums are constantly hit with solid sales numbers, and there is no doubt that he is well on his way to becoming a legend of the game if he isn't one already.

With that being said, it was revealed over the weekend that Durk's new project 7220 sold a whopping 120K units in its first week. Essentially, Durk is about to go number one, and it will be his first-ever solo number one album, which is a massive accomplishment given everything he has been through over the years as both a person and as an artist.

Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for PrettyLittleThing

Following this accomplishment, Durk took to his Twitter where he decided to compare himself to the likes of Steph Curry. "I can’t miss I’m like steph fr," Durk wrote. Of course, Curry is the greatest shooter of all time, so the comparison certainly makes sense considering how many hits Durk has given us as of late.

