Lil Durk Comes Through For Money Mu On "EAT (Remix)"

I can imagine that Lil Durk will be hiking the prices on feature verses in the near future. He's unleashed a few fire guest features in recent times. His short performance on Drake's "Laugh Now Cry Later" stole the show while no one could've imagined how good Durk and Nas sounded on wax. With his new album just around the corner, rapper Money Mu unleashed the official remix to his single, "EAT" featuring another fire verse from Durk. Money Mu delivered an anthem for the hustlers and go-getters with the original but the addition of Durk's verse amplifies that even further. "I'm on my block and I'm signed to the street/ It make me mad when a broke n***a sleep," Durk raps on his verse.

The original song dropped back in 2019 so there's no doubt that this new verse from Durk will breathe new life into it. Check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics

Too many gangstas around me

I do not play when I make it to Cali

I went to sleep in a vacant apartment

When I woke up, I was all in the mountain

Gas, Glock-19 not COVID-19

Put on my mask