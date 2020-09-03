mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Durk Comes Through For Money Mu On "EAT (Remix)"

Aron A.
September 02, 2020 20:01
23 Views
00
0
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

EAT (Remix)
Money Mu Feat. Lil Durk

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Money Mu revamps his single, "EAT" with a new verse from Lil Durk.


I can imagine that Lil Durk will be hiking the prices on feature verses in the near future. He's unleashed a few fire guest features in recent times. His short performance on Drake's "Laugh Now Cry Later" stole the show while no one could've imagined how good Durk and Nas sounded on wax. With his new album just around the corner, rapper Money Mu unleashed the official remix to his single, "EAT" featuring another fire verse from Durk. Money Mu delivered an anthem for the hustlers and go-getters with the original but the addition of Durk's verse amplifies that even further. "I'm on my block and I'm signed to the street/ It make me mad when a broke n***a sleep," Durk raps on his verse. 

The original song dropped back in 2019 so there's no doubt that this new verse from Durk will breathe new life into it. Check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics
Too many gangstas around me
I do not play when I make it to Cali
I went to sleep in a vacant apartment
When I woke up, I was all in the mountain
Gas, Glock-19 not COVID-19
Put on my mask

Money Mu
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  23
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Money Mu Lil Durk
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lil Durk Comes Through For Money Mu On "EAT (Remix)"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject