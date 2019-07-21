For reasons unbeknownst to me, Lil Durk has taken issue with 2K Studios and their decision to omit him from the 30-song soundtrack for NBA 2K20. The soundtrack covers a wide spectrum of mainstream hip-hop, with roster spots allotted to Drake, XXXTentacion, Post Malone, Lil Wayne, Travis Scott, J. Cole, Nipsey Hussle, Meek Mill, 21 Savage, Tyga, Gunna, and Offset among others - but no mention of Lil Durk.

"We gotta have a long talk @NBA2K," Durk posted on Twitter, just as a discourse over the soundtrack's "perceived quality" was in the process of germinating on social media. It could be that Lil Durk is ticked off because unlike many of the artists who made the cut, he's actually quite the ballplayer and a regular gym rat in his own right. But as XXL so aptly pointed out, Durk has bigger issues looming in the distance than to politick over a measly 2K omission.

In late June, Lil Durk was released on a $250,000 bond, for his purported role in a shooting taking place in Atlanta. The authorities overlooking the case are adamant that Durk and fellow Chicago rapper King Von are behind the shooting. Both men have no shown zero sign of yielding to pressure, and have so far maintained his/their innocence up to this point.

