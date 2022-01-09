Lil Durk has been all about his money and music lately. As one of 2021's biggest artists of any genre, it seems that he has the cash to match his status.

At the end of the year, Chart Data announced that he had tied Taylor Swift for the most Billboard Hot 100 hits in 2021. A good amount of these hits came from his collaborative album with Lil Baby, The Voice of the Heroes.

For that album, Durk and Baby went on tour together across the country. After the tour wrapped up, Durk announced on Instagram that he and Baby had earned $15 million through 250,000 ticket sales: "250k tickets sold. Overall profit 15mssss @lilbaby we did it."

In October, Durkio decided to flex some of these earnings by showing off his $1 million in cash in front of a private jet, and the next day he was gifted a brand new Richard Millie watch for his birthday.

After becoming engaged to his girlfriend India, the two explained they plan to rack up $100 million together in 2022. This certainly indicates Durk has earned that type of money before.

That is why he was so disturbed by the fact that online listings suggest his net worth is around $3 million. Yesterday (Jan. 8), Durk took to Instagram to prove this figure was wrong, by claiming his Richard Millie collection eclipses that in value: "They got my net worth 3million who ever did that failed math class because I got that in Richards only."

Do you think Lil Durk is telling the truth?