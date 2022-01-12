Chicago-based rapper Lil Durk has come a long way in a few short years. Following nearly a decade of consistent releases, the mainstream music world finally started to pick up on the street rapper's creative mastermind, catapulting him to superstardom by sprinkling his vocals onto some of the most high-profile single releases of the last three years.

As he enjoys an elevated placement on rap's totem pole, Lil Durk performed for sold-out crowds alongside Lil Baby on their collaborative tour last year. He's hitting the road again in 2022, announcing on Wednesday (January 12) that the 7220 Tour kicks off in a few months.

Starting in Phoenix on April 8 and ending in Chicago on May 2, Smurk's month-long trek across the country will stop in seventeen cities, including New York, Atlanta, Houston, and more.

Live Nation is hosting the tour, and Rolling Loud is also helping to get the word out.

After making such an impact in the last few years, Lil Durk has become one of the largest draws in hip-hop. Despite the omicron surge, we're sure that these tickets will move without issue.

Check out the tour dates below and let us know if you plan on attending the 7220 Tour.



Image provided to HNHH by artist's PR

The 7220 Tour dates:

Friday, April 8, 2022 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

Saturday, April 9, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theatre

Sunday, April 10, 2022 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

Wednesday, April 13, 2022 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Friday, April 15, 2022 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Saturday, April 16, 2022 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans

Monday, April 18, 2022 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

Tuesday, April 19, 2022 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily's Place

Wednesday, April 20, 2022 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Thursday, April 21, 2021 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

Saturday, April 23, 2022 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

Sunday, April 24, 2022 – New York, NY – Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

Tuesday, April 26, 2022 – Pittsburgh, PA – UPMC Event Center

Wednesday, April 27, 2022 – Cincinnati, OH – Andrew J Brady Music Center

Friday, April 29, 2022 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Saturday, April 30, 2022 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Monday, May 2, 2022 – Chicago, IL – United Center