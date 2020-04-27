Lil Durk Announces New Album With "Viral Moment" Release

Lil Durk may have made it but he still relates to the trenches. He was there long enough that he can connect, issuing messages of hope and showing people that there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

One of the most versatile rappers in the game, Chicago artist Lil Durk has officially announced his new album Just Cause Y'all Waited 2, which will be released on May 8. One of the more melodic street voices, Durkio made the announcement with the release of his new video for "Viral Moment."

Produced by Only The Family beatmaker TouchOfTrent, "Viral Moment" contains saxophone swings and 808 jumps, allowing Durk to speak his mind about clout chasers and people who would do anything for a singular viral moment. The video was filmed at his Atlanta mansion and it includes cameos from some of his friends, including Lil Baby and his OTF signees Booka600, Memo600, and more.

Watch the new video below and be sure to circle May 8 on your calendar.

Quotable Lyrics:

This shit was different, we was together like 10 years ago

And I don't talk to a lot of n****s, but they still the bros

The ones I ain't talk to like that back then know they still hoes

And some n****s try to hide they hate but that shit still shows