Chicago rapper Lil Durk closed out 2020 by releasing his album The Voice, and it looks like he's planning on dropping another solo project before the end of 2021. According to a recent social media post on the rapper's Instagram account, he's currently working on a new album, revealing its title this week.

Telling his followers that he's in "album mode," Lil Durk announced that his next album will be titled 7220. For those that are unaware of the title's significance, 7220 is the address of Durk's grandmother's house, where he lived with fifteen of his family members for years, including his late older brother DThang.



Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

Giving fans a glimpse of his process by sharing a picture of the whiteboard inside his studio room, Smurk teased that we're in for a classic album. "Anthems and no skips," he wrote on the board, influencing himself to continue coming through with fire.

There is also a tracklist and tally of guest features, which are written over to conceal the secret.

For now, it's unclear when Durkio plans to release 7220. The Voice was released at the end of last year, and it was one of the biggest albums of the beginning of this year. He followed up with a collaborative album with Lil Baby called The Voice of the Heroes, and he also dropped an OTF compilation project this year. Clearly, with another album on the way, Durk has not been playing around in 2021.

What are you expecting from Lil Durk's new album 7220?



