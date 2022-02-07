Chicago-based rapper Lil Durk must like competition because he has chosen arguably the most ambitious release date possible for his upcoming new album, deciding to drop it on the same date as Kanye West's new album.

For a few months, Lil Durk has been teasing the upcoming release of his new album, 7220. After his country-crossover collaboration with Morgan Wallen on "Broadway Girls" a few weeks ago, it looks like Smurk has entered album mode, officially revealing the date he will be dropping 7220 on Twitter on Sunday night (February 6).

"My album drop same day as YE 2/22/22," wrote Durk online, revealing that he plans to drop the album on February 22.

While most new music releases on Fridays, this will be somewhat of a blast from the past, rewinding back a few years and bringing us back to New Music Tuesdays. While this is an unconventional move for both Ye and Durk considering their stature in the music industry, Ye previously acknowledged the meaning of this date for him, saying, "According to the stars, the United States is finally getting a spiritual makeover with its first-ever Pluto Return on Feb. 22, 2022. Astrologically, a Pluto return is when the heavenly body returns to the same position in a birth chart where it was when the chart began."

While Durk hasn't confirmed that he is releasing his album on that same for the same reason, we're not going to complain about getting new studio albums from two of the industry's most trusted names on the same day.



