mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Durk & Slimelife Shawty Stay Solid On "Dying 2 Hit'em"

Aron A.
March 07, 2021 09:36
167 Views
00
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Dying 2 Hit'em
Only The Family Feat. Lil Durk & Slimelife Shawty

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Lil Durk & Slimelife Shawty collide for a banger on "Only The Family Presents: Loyal Bros."


It's been a long run for Lil Durk whose debut mixtape I'm A Hitta hits its 10-year anniversary this coming summer. Fans have stood by his side during the highs and lows of his career and he made it out on top. The Voice cemented that and its deluxe edition boosted its numbers to maintain a steady spot in the top 10 on the Billboard 200 over the past few weeks.

On Friday, the rapper continued his hot streak by opening the doors up a little bit more for OTF. Loyal Bros, the new compilation tape, includes collaborations among the crew, including a few posthumous appearances from Von. Durk also unleashes a few solo cuts as well as collaborations including "Dying 2 Hit'em" with Atlanta up-and-comer Slimelife Shawty. The grim guitar loop and rattling drums become emboldened by Durk and Slimelife's aggressive delivery.

Check the record out below.

Quotable Lyrics
Bitch, that shit don't matter, bitch, I'll die with my brother
Bitch, you will die if you clutch, ain't no get back, he died for nothing
Why you say my name in songs like we ain't make y'all blocks
Y'all out fucking with them n***as, bitch, we make y'all opps

Only The Family
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  167
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Only The Family Lil Durk Slimelife Shawty
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lil Durk & Slimelife Shawty Stay Solid On "Dying 2 Hit'em"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject