Lil Durk & Slimelife Shawty Stay Solid On "Dying 2 Hit'em"

It's been a long run for Lil Durk whose debut mixtape I'm A Hitta hits its 10-year anniversary this coming summer. Fans have stood by his side during the highs and lows of his career and he made it out on top. The Voice cemented that and its deluxe edition boosted its numbers to maintain a steady spot in the top 10 on the Billboard 200 over the past few weeks.

On Friday, the rapper continued his hot streak by opening the doors up a little bit more for OTF. Loyal Bros, the new compilation tape, includes collaborations among the crew, including a few posthumous appearances from Von. Durk also unleashes a few solo cuts as well as collaborations including "Dying 2 Hit'em" with Atlanta up-and-comer Slimelife Shawty. The grim guitar loop and rattling drums become emboldened by Durk and Slimelife's aggressive delivery.

Check the record out below.

Quotable Lyrics

Bitch, that shit don't matter, bitch, I'll die with my brother

Bitch, you will die if you clutch, ain't no get back, he died for nothing

Why you say my name in songs like we ain't make y'all blocks

Y'all out fucking with them n***as, bitch, we make y'all opps

