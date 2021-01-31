Lil Durk & Pooh Shiesty Prove They Can't Miss On "Should've Ducked"

There aren't many rappers whose deluxe editions of their albums hold as much anticipation as the original, especially these days. Lil Durk, however, is always one to go against the grain, delivering The Voice (Deluxe) on Friday to much praise. The project includes an additional 12 tracks with a few solid collaborations from Lil Baby, Sydny August, and Pooh Shiesty. After the success of their collaboration, "Back In Blood," Durk and Shiesty teamed up for a menacing new record for The Voice (Deluxe). The pair deliver another blistering drill banger on "Should've Ducked" detailing the ins-and-outs of street politics. "We don't party on other blocks/They fuck with other opps," Durk raps on the hook.

Durk and Shiesty are forming a solid bond over wax and we're certainly here for more collaborations.

Quotable Lyrics

You say his name inside a song, that got your brother hot

Then leave 'em hanging without a lawyer, that shit dumb as fuck

You come outside without your gun, lil boy, you dumb as fuck

Ain't no creep 'round to the store, they pop up, fye you up