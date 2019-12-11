Lil Durk & Polo G Get Emotionally Honest On "Career Day"

As mapped out by the Family Over Everything album cover, Lil Durk's lineup is as follows. Booka600 and King Von hold it down as the underbosses, with Jusblow600 handling business as the consigliere. Notably "armed and dangerous," Memo600, Doodie Lo, and OTF Ikey patrol the streets in the Capo position. The organization runs deep, and together the clique came through to drop off their latest effort. While the project is lined with deep cuts and hard-hitting bangers, one of the standouts is more of an emotional one, titled "Career Day."

Together with Polo G, Lil Durk sets a reflective tone over a sparse and atmospheric Sonic instrumental, opening the track with "Career day in school, never be a policeman." A fair assessment, and one that has proven to be undeniably factual. The remainder of his verse finds him reflecting on some of his trials and tribulations before Polo G rolls through to close things out. A promising voice in his own right, Polo feels at home rapping alongside Durk, his melodic and expressive voice the perfect counterbalance.

Quotable Lyrics

Career day in school, never be a policeman

Top floor of the fountain blue, having threesomes

Look you in your eyes, say they love you just don't believe them

In the trenches gotta play em close like you need em

