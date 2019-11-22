Lil Durk & Only The Family Share "Blika Blika": "Another One For The Streets"

Just a week after he showed up on Future's single "Last Name," Lil Durk returns with a track of his own. Along with his Only The Family collective, Durkio shared "Blika Blika" early Friday morning. "I just dropped another one for the streets," he wrote on Instagram. "#BLIKABLIKA no auto."

The track was produced by 808 Mafia's DY Krazy and according to the Only The Family Instagram page, it's the lead single from the forthcoming compilation. "First song off the Family Over Everything tape‼️" they wrote. "Da Features on this project 🔥🔥." While not many other details were shared about the album, we can only anticipate that Durk and his crew aren't messing around with this one. Check out "Blika Blika" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Why you talking you next? You really a sneaky disser (Really a sneaky disser)

You be talking like a killer, you don't even keep your pistol (Keep your pistol)

Oh yeah, Lil Durk you a snake, you say you'll kill your n*ggas (I did)

He ain't my dog no more, he an opp now, see him get the blika (Yeah)