Lil Durk is scorching hot these days. 7220 just dropped on Friday and is currently on pace to debut at the top of the Billboard 200. It would mark his first solo chart-topper of his career, and one that is well deserved. However, he clearly is milking the momentum until the last drop. He previously hinted at new music with a song called "Computer Murders." Now, he and Metro Boomin have chimed in on their previously announced joint project.



Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images

Shortly after dropping The Voice, Durk announced that he and Metro were cooking up a new project titled, No Auto Durk. There's been little updates since then but with 7220 finally out, Durk and Metro confirmed that they recently discussed wrapping up the project.

A fan asked Metro whether they had plans to release the project. "Yes still otw we spoke about it the other day," Metro responded. Akademiks later reposted the tweet on Instagram where Durk commented, "Nobody safe."

Metro Boomin also has his own album coming soon. It would mark his follow-up to Not All Heroes Wear Capes, which arrived in 2018. He revealed Heroes & Villains is currently in the works, though he hasn't shared any release dates for the project. He also recently teased a new collaborative project with 21 Savage in late October.

Check out Durk and Metro's comments on No Auto Durk below.



