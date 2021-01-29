mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Durk & Lil Baby Connect For "Finesse Out The Gang Way"

January 29, 2021 09:31
Finesse Out The Gang Way
Lil Durk Feat. Lil Baby

Lil Durk and Lil Baby take to a highlight off "The Voice Deluxe Edition," the piano-driven "Finesse Out The Gang Way."


Following the release of his brand new album The Voice, Lil Durk has decided to come through with an update on the project, bringing twelve new tracks into the fold. And while there are plenty of strong solo showcases from Durk, it's hard not to gravitate toward the Lil Baby-assisted "Finesse Out The Gang Way," given the momentum both artists are experiencing.

Unsurprisingly, the track is grandiose in scope, a piano-fueled and emotionally-charged banger; though Baby has been widely celebrated as one of the game's new school leaders, Durk's more than capable of keeping stride, his melodic flow as strong as the beloved Quality Control superstar. Here, their chemistry is on full display, with Durk digging deep into the darkest corners of his psyche. "Why you think your murders turn to news clips?" he wonders. "When a ni*ga die, when his family cry / And they'll swear to God that he ain't do shit."

Check out the compelling duet now, and be sure to sound off with your thoughts on Durk's new Deluxe Edition right here

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Why you think your murders turn to news clips?
When a ni*ga die, when his family cry
And they'll swear to God that he ain't do shit

Lil Durk
Lil Durk Lil Baby the voice deluxe
Lil Durk & Lil Baby Connect For "Finesse Out The Gang Way"
